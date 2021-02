Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 08:25 Hits: 8

A new variant of COVID-19 appears to have emerged in Japan, with experts saying they believe it arrived there from abroad. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-japan-reports-new-variant-of-covid-19/a-56622009?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf