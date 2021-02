Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 08:42 Hits: 8

The Myanmar anti-coup movement has recorded its first fatality after a 20-year-old woman shot by authorities died in the hospital. Protests continue as international sanctions pile on junta leaders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-first-protester-dies-in-rallies-against-military-takeover/a-56622106?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf