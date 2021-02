Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 08:51 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - Iran will "immediately reverse" actions in respect of its nuclear programme when U.S. sanctions are lifted, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday, reiterating Tehran's position on Washington's offer to revive talks. Read full story

