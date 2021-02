Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 00:47 Hits: 5

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has dissolved parliament and announced a government reshuffle in a highly anticipated address to the nation. The new elections are likely to take place by the end of the year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/algerian-president-calls-early-election-pardons-jailed-protesters/a-56621400?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf