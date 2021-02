Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 02:19 Hits: 6

Democrats unveiled legislation Thursday for President Joe Biden’s plan to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, saying there is no justification for denying them a permanent home in the United States.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210219-democrats-introduce-biden-immigration-plan-in-congress-promising-bold-changes