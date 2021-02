Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 04:51 Hits: 8

A court in Belarus on Thursday sentenced a pair of television journalists to two years in prison for covering a protest last year, the first lengthy jail term in a legal crackdown on independent news media.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210219-belarus-imprisons-two-journalists-for-covering-anti-lukashenko-protests