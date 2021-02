Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 06:58 Hits: 7

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Thursday for the US and European nations to allocate up to 5% of current vaccine supplies to developing countries, one day before Friday’s Group of Seven meeting of world leaders, expected to deal mainly with the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

