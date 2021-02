Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 07:50 Hits: 8

Summer festivals will be able to go ahead in France this year despite the enduring Covid-19 crisis, but attendance will be capped at 5,000 people and the public must be seated, the country’s culture ministry said on Thursday.

