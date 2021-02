Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 07:51 Hits: 7

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A gunbattle erupted on Friday in central Mogadishu as Somali government forces sealed off streets to prevent a protest over delayed elections, hours after fighters loyal to the government and to the political opposition exchanged gunfire. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/19/gunfire-erupts-in-mogadishu-as-somali-government-forces-seal-off-streets