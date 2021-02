Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 13:04 Hits: 2

On February 19, 2020, a racist far-right extremist killed nine people in the city of Hanau. The relatives of the dead are still looking for answers. Could the attack have been prevented?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mass-shooting-in-hanau-grief-and-rage-persist-one-year-on/a-56612160?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf