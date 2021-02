Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 15:36 Hits: 2

The United Arab Emirate's carefully administered public image is taking a different turn. Growing calls for evidence that Princess Latifa is alive reflect the Emirate's double standards on human rights.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dubai-s-double-standards-put-sheikh-maktoum-under-pressure/a-56612820?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf