Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 17:08 Hits: 4

Debate has intensified about Angela Merkel's efforts to tighten ties with China. The question is whether Merkel ushered in an era of smart engagement — or one of dangerous dependency on an authoritarian superpower.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/has-angela-merkel-s-germany-given-china-too-much-leeway/a-56616344?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf