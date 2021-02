Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 18:35 Hits: 5

Sergei Smirnov spent 15 days in a detention center for retweeting a joke. The editor-in-chief of online platform Mediazona has just been let out, but his arrest shows a tightening grip on critical voices.

