Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 11:03 Hits: 2

Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the remarkable run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to ease into his ninth Australian Open final with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210218-djokovic-demolishes-russian-qualifier-to-make-it-to-9th-australian-open-final