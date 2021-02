Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 14:43 Hits: 2

The baguette - a mix of wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and a pinch of savoir-faire and as much a symbol of France as the Eiffel Tower - may soon join UNESCO's listing of cultural treasures.

