Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 16:14 Hits: 4

TOKYO: The top diplomats of the United States, India, Japan and Australia on Thursday (Feb 18) sought an "urgent" return to democracy in Myanmar in four-way talks, the US State Department said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first joint talks with the so-called Quad discussed "the urgent ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/world-bank-uk-sanctions-myanmar-military-democracy-coup-14229362