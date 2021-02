Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 19:08 Hits: 5

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their COVID-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said on Thursday.

