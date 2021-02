Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 4

A New Delhi court has acquitted journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused M.J. Akbar, a prominent former editor-turned-politician of sexual harassment in 2018. Mr. Akbar had filed a case against Ms. Ramani, denying the allegations.

