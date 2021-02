Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 17:12 Hits: 4

Food chain aims to have 35 percent of US senior managers be from underrepresented groups by 2025, versus 29 percent now.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/2/18/mcdonalds-ties-part-of-executives-bonuses-to-diversity-push