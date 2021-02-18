How to Wear a Mask When to Wear Two to Reduce COVID Transmission Increase Vaccine Effectiveness

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 13:28 Hits: 2

While COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations appear to be waning, the United States has a long way to go before people can safely return to everyday life without masks. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease physician and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, says it’s vital to stay vigilant even as vaccinations ramp up. “If we can get our transmission down as low as possible, that is actually going to make the vaccines more effective.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/18/mask_covid_transmission_monica_gandhi