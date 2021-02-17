US: Biden Predicts a Return To Normalcy by the End of 2021

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 22:09 Hits: 1

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, predicted on Tuesday that his country will be able to return to a "certain normality" next Christmas, but only after receiving enough vaccines for the entire population in the summer.

The president at a rally with voters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, stated that "by next Christmas, I think we will be in a very different situation, God willing, than we are today."

"A year from now, I think there will be significantly fewer people who will have to do social distancing, who will have to wear masks; but we don't know, so I don't want to promise anything," he said.

The U.S. president made this forecast after announcing that vaccines will be available to all people residing in the country by the end of July.

In support of this statement, he argued: "by the end of July, we will have more than 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate all Americans," Biden assured.

Biden's remarks came on the occasion of the presentation of a new $1.9 trillion economic bailout.

During the event, which focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and his strategy for dealing with it, Biden addressed issues such as the opening of schools but also spoke about the threat of the far-right and racial inequalities.

In the context of the vaccination campaign, Biden is scheduled to travel Thursday to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to tour one of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plants, using technology from Germany's BioNTech.

Nearly 40,000,000 Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and of those, some 15,000,000 have also already received a second dose.

All of this comes at a time when the country is approaching 500,000 deaths due to the pandemic after a total of just over 27,000,000 infections.

