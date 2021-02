Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 08:14 Hits: 3

Two journalists for Belsat, the Polish satellite television station aimed at Belarus, have been sentenced to two years in prison each for reporting live from a rally in Minsk in November.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-belsat-journalists-sentenced-two-years-in-prison/31109090.html