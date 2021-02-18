Reporter says two GOP lawmakers are being investigated by Capitol Police

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 00:57 Hits: 1

There were allegations that Republican officials are refusing to abide by security rules at the U.S. Capitol, but no investigations had been announced -- until now.

Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller reported that the Capitol Police called him in for an interview, not as a reporter, for their investigation.

According to his Twitter thread, Fuller said, "They have two ongoing investigations that I was witness to: one, the potential assault of an officer by a Member of Congress, the other, Andy Harris."

"The first investigation is about Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID) manhandling an officer who was at the metal detectors outside the House floor," tweeted Fuller. "I saw him very aggressively brush a female officer aside after he set the magnetometer off the night of the interaction has definitely stuck with me, because he was very aggressive, yes, but also because that officer was pretty disturbed too. I tried to ask her about it after, and while she wouldn't say anything, she nearly had tears in her eyes."

He went on to explain that among the things he witnessed, he said, was Harris bringing a gun to the House chamber, and when he was denied entry, he gave it to Rep. John Katko (R-NY) to take for him.

Both incidents are being investigated, he said but noted that the former deserved more attention in the media.

"The Fulcher interaction should have been bigger news," he tweeted. "The officer must have reported it — as she should have. No civilian would get away with grabbing a cop like that and pushing them aside so forcefully."

Fulcher claimed in a Twitter thread the day following the incident, denying that there was any "rude incident" with officers.

See Fuller's full report here.

