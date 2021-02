Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 08:34 Hits: 2

Winter weather in Texas has left millions of people without heat and electricity. But volunteers braved the big freeze to rescue "cold-stunned" sea turtles.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/texas-snowstorm-residents-rescue-thousands-of-sea-turtles/a-56607057?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf