Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 22:06 Hits: 2

Germany's 'concern' over Tehran's non-compliance has generated a flurry of global diplomacy as world leaders seek ways to stop Iran from developing atomic arms.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/merkel-s-call-to-iran-sparks-new-demands-on-nuclear-deal/a-56604559?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf