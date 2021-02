Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 07:40 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry has released improved school management guidelines called the “School Management and Operations Under the New Norm 2.0”. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/18/improved-guidelines-on-school-management-under-new-norm-released