Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 07:45 Hits: 3

SEREMBAN: A 30-year-old cement truck driver, detained since Feb 9 for allegedly abusing and causing the death of his four-year-old stepdaughter, will be charged with her murder at the Tampin Magistrate's Court on Friday (Feb 19). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/18/truck-driver-to-be-charged-with-murder-of-four-year-old-stepdaughter