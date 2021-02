Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 07:56 Hits: 6

KYIV (Reuters) - A Belarusian court sentenced two Belarusian journalists from Poland-based TV news channel Belsat to two years in prison on Thursday, after authorities arrested them for live filming protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Read full story

