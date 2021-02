Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 23:41 Hits: 2

Rush Limbaugh, the firebrand right-wing radio host and a founding father of America's conservative talk show landscape, has died at age 70, his family said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rush-limbaugh-beating-heart-of-conservative-us-middle-class-dead-14222100