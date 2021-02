Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 23:47 Hits: 2

Most European countries are ignoring mentally ill patients in their COVID-19 vaccine strategies despite such patients being highly vulnerable to contracting and dying from the disease, the leading mental health organisations warned on Wednesday.

