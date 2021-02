Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 02:03 Hits: 3

Pentagon officials said Wednesday that about one-third of the US military are declining to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, despite significant coronavirus infection levels in the forces.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/one-third-of-us-military-refusing-covid-19-vaccine-pentagon-14224202