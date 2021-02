Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:50 Hits: 2

The election of President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock “represents an opportunity for Christian political discourse to move from the culture wars to the social gospel.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0217/Biden-Warnock-and-the-resurgence-of-the-liberal-Christian?icid=rss