Texas mayor is exactly the hero Republicans are looking for in a life-threatening crisis

When it came time to write a platform for the 2020 election, Republicans either could not be bothered, or could not think of anything beyond “whatever Trump says now.” In any case, they took the extraordinary move of simply discarding their platform and moving forward with no declared plan at all. Which at least means they can’t be accused of breaking promises, since they didn’t make any.

But now one Republican official has spoken up to provide a document that seems tailor-made to fill that empty niche. It incorporates the core Republican themes of “rugged individualism” and the Reaganesque tradition of government distrust into such a pure form, that it’s not hard to see them being stitched onto banners for the next assault on the Capitol.

“No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local governments responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice! … Only the strong will survive and the week will perish.”

This message was delivered by the mayor of a Texas town suffering from electrical outages and frozen water pipes in the middle of a freezing arctic blast. You can practically hear the stirring patriotic music.

This message was authored on Tuesday by Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd. Actually, make that ex-Colorado City mayor, as according to KTXS, Boyd resigned from his position on Tuesday afternoon.

Boyd posted his stirring call to arms on Facebook Tuesday morning because he said he was “frustrated” that people would call their local city government about problems such as a lack of power or water. For those people, Boyd had a perfect answer.

“I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family.”

And Boyd had a completely Fox News-worthy reason that people were so “lazy” and just sitting around being cold and thirsty.

“This is sadly a product of a socialist government where they feed people to believe that the FEW work and others will become dependent for handouts.”

Yes, it seems that some of those in Colorado City labored under the misunderstanding that the town had a government and the reason they elected a mayor was to do something. Boyd was out to set them absolutely straight on that score. And when people didn’t understand the pure free market hymn Boyd was singing for them in that first message, he came back with a second. In which he … resigned.

“Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive.”

Actually, the first statement seemed plenty descriptive. Boyd also claims that his wife has been either “laid off” or “fired” following his statement “based off the association people gave to her and the business she worked for.” That statement really could use some “better wording.”

In any case, don’t expect Boyd to stay down for long. He has all the makings of a GQP hero for the modern age.

