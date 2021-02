Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 14:34 Hits: 2

The Kremlin critic was arrested on his return to Russia from Germany in January. He is serving time in prison, following a trial that Navalny dismissed as a tool to silence him.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/release-alexei-navalny-european-court-of-human-rights-tells-russia/a-56600777?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf