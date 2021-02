Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 09:37 Hits: 2

Gunmen attacked a school in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State after midnight Wednesday, killing at least one student and abducting more than 40 people including students and teachers, the state governor's spokeswoman said on Wednesday

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210217-hundreds-of-schoolboys-kidnapped-by-gunmen-in-central-nigeria