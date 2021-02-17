Culture vs Covid: The film world awaits the final credits on Covid-19

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 14:39 Hits: 2

As part of our week-long series about how the arts are dealing with Covid-19, Eve Jackson speaks to the award-winning, Chinese-born, New York-based filmmaker Nanfu Wang, who won the jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival two years ago for "One Child Nation". She presented her film "In the Same Breath" at this year's virtual festival. It draws parallels between misinformation about the pandemic in China and America. Also on the programme, film critic Lisa Nesselson and film producer Marc Missonnier discuss how film-loving France is continuing to support the industry like never before.

