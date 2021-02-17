Is Hungary Russia's Trojan horse in Europe?

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 15:03 Hits: 2

EU member state Hungary decided to go it alone and approve Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines before Brussels did. The move came at a tense time for EU-Russia relations, with sanctions mooted over the persecution of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on top of those still in place due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the Hungarian government, accused by Brussels of breaking the bloc's rules by attacking the media and the rule of law, seems to be cosying up to Moscow in a whole range of areas. Our correspondents report.

