The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Is Hungary Russia's Trojan horse in Europe?

Category: World Hits: 2

Is Hungary Russia's Trojan horse in Europe? EU member state Hungary decided to go it alone and approve Chinese and Russian Covid-19 vaccines before Brussels did. The move came at a tense time for EU-Russia relations, with sanctions mooted over the persecution of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on top of those still in place due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the Hungarian government, accused by Brussels of breaking the bloc's rules by attacking the media and the rule of law, seems to be cosying up to Moscow in a whole range of areas. Our correspondents report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210217-is-hungary-russia-s-trojan-horse-in-europe

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version