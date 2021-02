Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:56 Hits: 5

Russia's justice minister on Wednesday dismissed as "unlawful" a European Court of Human Rights ruling that demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing the court of meddling in the Russian judicial system.

