Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 18:56 Hits: 3

Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday, considered himself a “servant of humanity” interested in “the relentless pursuit of the truth.” Over his long career, he influenced conservative commentators such as Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly, and countless others.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0217/Rush-Limbaugh-remembered-as-influential-voice-of-US-conservatism?icid=rss