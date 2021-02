Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:42 Hits: 3

The highest-paid women earned 84.6 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2019, up from 81.5 cents in 2015, data shows.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/2/17/us-gender-pay-gap-persists-even-in-top-roles-study-finds