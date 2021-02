Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 09:40 Hits: 1

Market fundamentalism never works as well as actual markets do, because it offers “choices” that no one would willingly choose. The Indian government should repeal its new farm laws and, through a careful deliberative process, craft legislation that stands the test of reason and can benefit poor farmers and consumers most of all.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/india-new-farm-laws-market-state-balance-by-kaushik-basu-2021-02