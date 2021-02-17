The Decarbonization Paradox

Category: World Hits: 1
Although faster technological progress can ease some of the social and political barriers to climate action, such innovation alone will not get the world all the way to net zero. To achieve that, drastic shifts in behavior and massive policy interventions will be required, including an unprecedented degree of international cooperation.
Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/rapid-decarbonization-may-be-both-impossible-and-inevitable-by-kemal-dervis-and-sebastian-strauss-2021-02