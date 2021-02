Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 14:40 Hits: 5

From its botched pandemic response to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, America’s political dysfunction has lately been on stark display. And that is only one obstacle President Joe Biden's administration faces in pursuing a robust foreign policy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-foreign-policy-challenges-credibility-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2021-02