Work Won't Love You Back : Sarah Jaffe on Toxic U.S. Work Culture the Fight Against Inequality

Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Amid the economic crisis and precarious working conditions for millions of people during the pandemic, we look at a new book by Sarah Jaffe, an independent journalist and author who covers labor and economic justice. “Work Won’t Love You Back: How Devotion to Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone” looks at the unsustainable expectations of fulfillment around work and how the “labor of love” myth has contributed to the rise of toxic workplaces. Jaffe says the pandemic has shown that work can always get worse, and that more and more people are pushing back. “It’s not just that it’s a bad, grinding, slow, miserable job, but it’s also a bad, grinding, slow, miserable job that could kill you now.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/17/work_wont_love_you_back_jaffe