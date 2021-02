Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 06:56 Hits: 7

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Kosovo holds a "special place" for his family because of the time his late son Beau spent in the Balkan country, where he helped to strengthen the rule of law.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-says-kosovo-holds-special-place-for-his-family/31107051.html