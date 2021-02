Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 23:46 Hits: 5

Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel's arrest has sparked protests in major cities, with critics calling his prosecution an assault on free speech. The artist was convicted for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spain-protests-erupt-across-country-after-rapper-s-arrest/a-56593648?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf