Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 08:25 Hits: 10

French baguettes, the grey zinc rooftops of Paris and the wine festival in Arbois are all competing this year for a place on the UNESCO heritage list. French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot will choose between the three bids in March and submit her choice to President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210217-baguettes-a-wine-festival-and-paris-rooftops-vie-for-a-spot-on-unesco-heritage-list