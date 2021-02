Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 8

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday that it would like to see proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, is still alive after the BBC published a "deeply troubling" video saying she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa. Read full story

