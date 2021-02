Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 07:23 Hits: 8

BRUSSELS: Civil and digital rights groups on Wednesday (Feb 17) launched a petition seeking the support of 1 million Europeans to help pressure the European Union to ban biometric mass surveillance ahead of laws on artificial intelligence (AI) due this year. Surveillance tools such as facial ...

