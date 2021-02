Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 07:52 Hits: 8

Australia on Wednesday said promised laws forcing tech giants to pay media outlets for content had already succeeded after reports that publisher and broadcaster Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd agreed on a licensing deal with Google.

